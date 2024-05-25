Prabhas has some exciting movies coming up in the next two years. In 2023, the South superstar treated his fans with an action-packed Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also stars Sriya Reddy, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and others. The sequel, Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam, aka Salaar 2, was announced last year itself.

For the past few weeks, multiple updates have made headlines about Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s movie. A few days ago, there were reports that the team would soon start shooting the film this year. But Prabhas fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Prabhas’ Salaar 2 Shelved?

After constant news of the delay, a new report states that Prashanth Neel’s movie with Prabhas has been shelved. This started the rumors that Salaar 2 would reportedly not happen and that it is currently on the back burner. However, sources close to the set have revealed that these rumors are false, and the movie is very much on track.

Prashanth Neel also has KGF 3 and a new movie with Jr NTR. Neel’s movie with NTR will start this year in August, but this will not affect Salaar’s schedule. Despite the false rumors, the movie’s production is currently moving according to schedule.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a big release coming up next month—Kalki 2898 AD. It’s a science fiction mythological fantasy drama directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. It is inspired by the Hindu Mythology tale of Lord Vishnu’s tenth avatar, Kalki. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

After Kalki, Prabhas will feature in Maruthi Dasari’s The Raja Saab. The actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller ‘Spirit’ in the pipeline. The Baahubali star also has a special role in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

