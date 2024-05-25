Turbo Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty's Action Comedy Earns 81.81% Higher Than His Last Release Bramayugam's Two Day Total Despite A Major Drop!

Mammootty’s second release of the year, Turbo, had a roaring opening at the box office, and in two days, the film stands at a total of almost 10+ crore collection. However, after having a great start at the box office on Thursday, the film witnessed a major drop on Friday. But it is still not a bad news.

Turbo Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day of its release, the film witnessed almost 40% drop, bringing in 3.75 crore at the box office. The film opened in the range of 5.75 to 6.25 crore, and while the drop from day 1 to day 2 is substantial, it is definitely not worrisome.

The collection for Mammootty’s action comedy is expected to grow over the weekend and the film might target a good 15 – 18 crore over the weekend which might give a great boost and help pick a momentum for the upcoming week.

Performing Better Than Bramayugam

While Turbo was the second-highest Malayalam opener of the year after Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, the film is performing better than Mammootty’s last release at the box office – Bramayugam. The horror film helmed by Rahul Sadasivan collected 5.55 crore in two days.

Turbo has garnered almost 81.81% higher collection in two days, touching the 10 crore mark. However, it is only the weekend that will decide the fate of this action comedy.

About Turbo

Rated 6.9 on IMDb and helmed by Vysakh, the action comedy starring Mammootty in the title role also marks the debuts of Raj B Shetty and Sunil in Malayalam cinema. The official synopsis of the film says, “Jose, a jeep driver from Idukki, gets in trouble and is forced to relocate to Chennai, where he gets entangled with Indhu and his best friend, Jerry. A bunch of surprises in the form of Vetrivel and others await Jose in Chennai.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Inga Naan Thaan Kingu Outshines Star In First Week; Kavin Raj’s Film Slows Down!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News