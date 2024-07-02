Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is enjoying a glorious ride at the Indian box office and has already crossed the 300 crores milestone (net collection). Many thought that the hoopla would settle down after the extended opening weekend, but that’s clearly not the case, as this biggie has pulled off solid ticket sales on BookMyShow for its first Monday. Keep reading to know more!

Nag Ashwin has proved that he wasn’t just busy making a visual spectacle with no substance. His vision and hard work are getting its due as the audience is giving a big thumbs up to the world he has created by connecting it with Mahabharat. Usually, in the case of big films, the collection goes down considerably after the opening weekend but here, the audience is showing interest even during working days.

As shared by the renowned industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Kalki 2898 AD witnessed impressive ticket sales on its first Monday, which was day 5 of the film. According to the data he shared, the Prabhas starrer sold 609.98K tickets on BookMyShow yesterday. This placed it fourth in the list of Indian films with the highest ticket sales on the first Monday at the Indian box office (post-pandemic era).

Kalki 2898 AD just failed to beat Jailer, which is in the third position with 638.42K tickets booked on the first Monday. The list is topped by Gadar 2, which sold 801K tickets on the first Monday through BookMyShow. Animal is in the second position with 711.74K tickets booked.

After Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar grabbed the fifth spot, which sold 570.37K tickets on its first Monday on BookMyShow.

Top 5 Indian films with the highest number of tickets booked for the first Monday at the Indian box office through BookMyShow:

Gadar 2 – 801K tickets (day 4) Animal – 711.74K tickets (day 4) Jailer – 638.42K tickets (day 5) Kalki 2898 AD – 609.98K tickets (day 5) Salaar – 570.37K tickets (day 4)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas Ties With Aamir Khan To Become Only Indian Actor With Four 500 Crores+ Worldwide Grossers; Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan Are Way Behind!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News