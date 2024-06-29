Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s heartbreaking love story, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, is arriving in theaters on July 5. A new song from the film, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, titled Kisi Roz, is out. The song is crooned by Maithili Thakur and composed by MM Kreem.

Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics, and this is the third song from the love story. Earlier, the two songs, Ae Dil Zara and Tu, did not peak. While Tu, a song about Lord Krishna, is inspired by Chhand, Ae Dil Zara touched hearts.

Now, the third song, Kisi Roz, has been released in Maithili Thakur‘s voice that does not find a place in hearts, simply because of the mismatch of voice, lyrics, and emotions. While Manoj Muntashir’s pen brings the depth of heartbreak, the voice doesn’t justify the emotion.

Blame it on the choice of the singer by MM Kreem that Kisi Roz does not impress as it should have. The lyrics are on the heavier side, and Maithili’s folk voice struggles to find the warmth that could either ease the pain of this heartbreak or travel with the pain as a companion.

Probably, apart from Maithili’s too-open, coarse voice, it is the lack of pathos that makes Kisi Roz from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha less impressive. The maturity in voice could have done wonders to lyrics that says, Main Yugon Yogon Ki Trishna Hoon, Tu Meri Ghata O Sahib Ji.

In fact, to accommodate Maithili Thakur’s voice, the composition has been inclined to the semi-classical end, but even that does not blend with the choice of words Manoj Muntashir picked to portray the pain Tabu and Ajay Devgn’s characters experience in their journey.

Probably a haunting voice by Jonita Gandhi close to a Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal or a soulful rendition by Bhavya Gandhi who reprised Queen’s Ranjha phenomenally could have been a much suited voice for Kisi Roz.

Hopefully, the song will work in the narrative of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

