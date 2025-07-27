29 years later, Adam Sandler is back as Happy in the sequel to 1996’s Happy Gilmore 2. In this movie, Happy is a decorated retired golfer after winning his first Tour Championship, who lives with his four sons and a daughter. However, when things get tough, he gets lured back into golf. But this time, he is dedicated and motivated to revive the sport. While the OG movie became a cult classic over the years despite all the mixed reviews from critics, the sequel is somewhat a good watch if you want something lighthearted, comedic, and nostalgic.

However, the Netflix movie also received mixed reviews on X (previously known as Twitter), as many viewers didn’t like how the makers played with nostalgia and recycled jokes. But the film featured a stellar cast, including the OGs Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan, who reprised their roles, and the new additions, Bad Bunny and Benny Safdie. Well, who do you think has the highest net worth and is the richest of all?

1. Adam Sandler

Over the years, Adam Sandler has made comedy his genre and brought back the essence and uniqueness of it with his films. And for his movies, he also received a massive paycheck. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is $440 million. He has featured in 50 major studio releases after leaving Saturday Night Live, and for 20 of those films, he earned almost $20 million each, which brought a total of $400 million. He also signed a $275 million deal with Netflix.

2. Ben Stiller

The multi-hyphenated personality, Ben Stiller, has an estimated net worth of $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Some of the highest-grossing films of his career include Anchorman, Along Came Polly, Night at the Museum, and many more. His films have made more than 6 billion dollars at the box office, based on the reports. He is an actor, director, producer, comedian, and writer.

3. Bad Bunny

Popular musician Bad Bunny has an estimated net worth of $50 million, as reported by CNW. Over the years, he has established himself as a rapper/singer with his dedication and hard work since 2018. In 2020, he even became the most-streamed artist. Although in 2023, when his ex, Carliz Hernandez, filed a $40 million lawsuit, it might have affected his net worth.

4. Julie Bowen

Modern Family fame Julie Bowen was once one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. As per CNW, her net worth stands at around $18 million. Based on several reports, the actress made $190K per episode from 2014-2018. However, since 2018, she and other important cast members’ salaries rose to $500K per episode, which made her earn $12 million per season.

5. Dennis Dugan

From being an actor to directing films, Dennis Dugan has done it all, seen it all. He began his career in his 20s, and till now, he has been keeping his filmography quite steady. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth stands at around $12 million. He featured in films like Grown Ups and directed movies like Big Daddy. He is also the man behind the lens for the OG Happy Gilmore, which was released in 1996.

6. Christopher McDonald

Despite having more than 200 acting credits in his resume, McDonald’s net worth stands at a mere $4 million, via Celebrity Net Worth. It doesn’t mean that he wasn’t dedicated to his craft or wasn’t putting effort. He featured in projects like Good Advice, Superman: The Animated Series, The Good Wife, Ballers, Justice League Unlimited, Kim Possible, and others.

While Adam Sandler tops the list of the richest actor from the cast of Happy Gilmore 2, Christopher McDonald comes at the lowest of the same list. But despite that, each of the actor has put in a lot of effort to portray their characters in the 2025 sequel.

And according to Showbiz Galore, here’s how much the OG cast earned in Happy Gilmore 2. As per the media portal, Adam Sandler received $20 million for playing Happy, Julie Bowen took home $3 million for playing Virginia, and Ben Stiller earned $2 million for portraying Hal L. On the other hand, Dennis Dugan as Frank Manatee got $1 million, and Christopher McDonald, who plays Shooter McGavin, received $400K.

