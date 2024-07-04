Before Kalki 2898 AD stirred the pot, Bollywood’s take on sci-fi was an intriguing blend of masala, melodrama, and futuristic fantasies that offered a unique flavor quite distinct from Hollywood’s polished productions. Let’s embark on a cinematic journey through Bollywood’s space-time continuum and explore the iconic sci-fi films that set the stage for the much anticipated Kalki 2898 AD.

1. Mr. X in Bombay (1964) – The Invisible Touch

Long before our B-town heroes were grappling with intergalactic villains, there was Kishore Kumar in Mr. X in Bombay. This 1964 classic isn’t what you’d expect from a sci-fi film today. It was more a rom-com with a twist – an invisibility twist! Kishore da’s character, after a series of bizarre events, gains the ability to turn invisible.

Mr. X in Bombay was a whimsical cocktail of humor, romance, and the sci-fi element of invisibility. This film laid the groundwork for later explorations of sci-fi themes in a typically Bollywood manner – with plenty of songs, dances, and a dash of the fantastical!

2. Chand Par Chadayee (1967) – India’s First Space Adventure

Before Neil Armstrong took his giant leap for mankind, Bollywood was already planning an interplanetary jaunt with Dara Singh in Chand Par Chadayee (1967). Think about it, Bollywood’s favorite wrestler-turned-actor in a space suit, ready to take on moon monsters!

Directed by T.P. Sundaram, this film had everything: a daring space mission, lunar landscapes, and alien encounters. Sure, the moon looked suspiciously like a deserted quarry, and the aliens were men in shiny costumes, but Chand Par Chadayee was Bollywood’s audacious attempt at a space odyssey.

3. Wahan Ke Log (1967) – Aliens Among Us

The year 1967 was a golden one for Bollywood sci-fi, with Wahan Ke Log bringing aliens into the mix. Directed by N.A. Ansari, the film delved into the age old question: what if there were otherworldly beings among us?

Starring Pradeep Kumar and Tanuja, Wahan Ke Log featured aliens with a penchant for mind control and world domination. The film was a heady blend of espionage, drama, and a sprinkle of sci-fi. It showcased Bollywood’s flair for mixing genres and spinning tales that defy the ordinary. The film’s success was in how it wrapped these extraterrestrial themes in the familiar garb of a spy thriller, making it both captivating and ahead of its time.

4. Karishmaa (1984) – The Electronic Wonder

Jumping ahead to the 80s, we have Karishmaa, a film that blended science fiction with family drama. Directed by I.V. Sasi and starring Kamal Haasan and Reena Roy, Karishmaa is about a scientist who creates an android that looks exactly like him and as expected, classic Bollywood confusion ensues!

With a plot revolving around identity, technology, and the eternal battle of good vs. evil, Karishmaa brought science fiction into a realm that was accessible and relatable for the Indian audience. The film didn’t dive deep into the complexities of artificial intelligence but rather used the concept to explore human emotions and relationships – a hallmark of Bollywood storytelling.

5. Mr. India (1987) – The Cult Classic

No discussion about Bollywood sci-fi can skip the iconic Mr. India. Directed by Shekhar Kapur and starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and the unforgettable Amrish Puri as Mogambo, this film is a cornerstone of Bollywood’s sci-fi legacy.

Mr. India told the story of a common man who discovers a device that grants him invisibility. With his newfound power, he takes on the villainous Mogambo, whose catchphrase “Mogambo khush hua” became legendary. The film had everything: comedy, romance, thrilling action sequences, and an inventive use of sci-fi elements.

The invisibility gadget was central to the plot but what truly made Mr. India, a classic , was its heart. The film blended the extraordinary with the everyday, giving us a superhero who was very much one of us. It’s no wonder that “Mr. India” remains etched in the memories of Bollywood fans worldwide.

6. Shankar’s Robot (2010) – The Mega Sci-Fi Saga

While technically arriving post-2000s, no Bollywood sci-fi retrospective would be complete without a nod to Rajinikanth’s Robot (originally titled Enthiran in Tamil). Directed by Shankar and co-starring Aishwarya Rai, Robot brought a level of sci-fi spectacle that Bollywood had rarely seen.

Robot revolved around Dr. Vaseegaran (Rajinikanth) and his android creation, Chitti. When Chitti falls in love and turns rogue, chaos ensues, leading to some of the most visually stunning and action-packed sequences in Indian cinema. The film’s special effects were a game changer for the industry, proving that Bollywood could compete with global sci-fi standards.

7. Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) – Bollywood Meets E.T.

Fast forward to the new millennium, and Bollywood’s sci-fi journey took a heartfelt turn with Koi… Mil Gaya. Directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring Hrithik Roshan as Rohit, a developmentally delayed young man who befriends an alien named Jadoo, the film was a touching exploration of friendship and acceptance.

Koi… Mil Gaya was heavily inspired by Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, but it infused the narrative with Bollywood’s signature emotional depth and musical vibrancy. Jadoo, with his endearing blue glow and magical powers, captured the imagination of audiences, making the film a significant milestone in Bollywood’s sci-fi timeline.

This film was not just about the spectacle but also about the emotional journey of its characters, something that Bollywood excels at. It also set the stage for the successful Krrish franchise, blending superhero elements with science fiction.

8. Love Story 2050 (2008) – A Glimpse into the Future

Bollywood’s penchant for grand romantic gestures found a sci-fi twist in Love Story 2050. Directed by Harry Baweja and starring Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra, the film attempted to paint a futuristic love story.

Set in the year 2050, the film envisioned a world of flying cars, advanced robots, and time travel. Despite its ambitious visual effects and grand scale, Love Story 2050 struggled at the box office. However, it was an earnest effort to push Bollywood’s sci-fi boundaries and explore the future through a romantic lens.

The film’s highlight was its futuristic depiction of Mumbai, offering a peek into what the city might look like decades down the line. While the narrative didn’t quite hit the mark, the film’s attempt to merge romance with sci-fi deserves a mention in any Bollywood sci-fi discussion.

9. Ra.One (2011) – The Superhero Sci-Fi

Enter King Khan, with his ambitious sci-fi superhero film, Ra.One. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this 2011 extravaganza starred Shah Rukh Khan as a video game designer who creates a game character that comes to life with deadly consequences.

Ra.One was Bollywood’s bold foray into the superhero genre with a heavy dose of science fiction. The film boasted cutting edge special effects, including a high octane train sequence and impressive CGI work. Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal added star power to this futuristic battle between good and evil.

Despite mixed reviews, Ra.One was a landmark film for its attempt to blend sci-fi with mainstream Bollywood entertainment. It highlighted the industry’s growing interest in exploring new genres and pushing technological boundaries.

10. PK (2014) – An Alien with Questions

Aamir Khan’s PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, took a different approach to sci-fi, combining it with satire and social commentary. Released in 2014, PK told the story of an alien who lands on Earth and questions the absurdities of human beliefs and practices. The film used its sci-fi premise to deliver a powerful message about humanity, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking. PK showed that sci-fi in Bollywood could be more than just special effects and futuristic settings – it could be a medium for meaningful storytelling and social reflection.

As Kalki 2898 AD is thoroughly enjoyed by the audience, it’s worth appreciating the eclectic mix of films that have paved the way. They remind us that Bollywood, with its grand ambitions and heartwarming tales, can boldly go into the vast, imaginative realms of science fiction.

