Box office clashes have always been a topic of interest, and in the past, we have seen enough occasions where the battle has turned ugly. One such clash was between Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Over this high-voltage clash, Rakesh Roshan slammed SRK for being ‘unethical’ and damaging the potential of both biggies for no reason. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan share a good bond, and we all know how close friends Khan and Hrithik Roshan are. However, back in 2017, the box office clash affected Khan’s relationship with senior Roshan. In fact, Roshan went all out, saying how Khan didn’t do the right thing, as the decision not to back down from the clash would impact the box office of both films.

While talking to Indian Express, Rakesh Roshan shared that after a lot of brainstorming, he decided to shift his Kaabil to January 2017 as he got a clean slate to release his film. As a lot of films were arriving in October, November, and December of 2016, the veteran filmmaker and producer moved his film ahead as he thought clashing his film with other films wasn’t a good practice.

To Rakesh Roshan’s surprise, just after Kaabil was announced for January release, he learned that Shah Rukh Khan was coming with his Raees, and that too on the same date. Talking further, Roshan said, “I met Shah Rukh Khan and explained it to him that there is a well and we both are jumping into it. Because there is a box-office limitation of not crossing 300 crore, either you will be at 170 crore and I at 130 crore or vice versa. I also told him Hrithik is not your contemporary. Your contemporaries are Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who have already crossed 300 crore. So it is better that we don’t clash and you choose some other date.”

As Shah Rukh Khan didn’t back down from a clash, Rakesh Roshan went on to call this clash ‘unethical.’

Meanwhile, both Raees and Kaabil were box office winners. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer did a business of 139.21 crores in India, Hrithik Roshan’s film had earned 126.85 crores despite a clash.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Raveena Tandon Abused & Assaulted Three Victims Under The Influence Of Alcohol After Confronted Over Rash Driving? Shocking Video Goes Viral

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News