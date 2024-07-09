On its third Monday, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD stayed quite good at the box office. Anything around 5 crores would have been good enough and beyond 6 crores was going to be really nice. This is what happened as the collections came to 6.75 crores and that sets the film well for good weekdays ahead. Since the film has already crossed the 200 crores mark and the second weekend was simply fantastic with more than 20 crores coming on Sunday, this is a real good hold.

The film has been doing really well in Hindi and it’s like what had happened in case of Pushpa as well where over a period of time, the Hindi version had started collecting better than the Telugu version. For a true pan-India film, this is always a good sign because, this way, a product goes beyond the conventional markets as well. This was the case with Saaho, too, and there it was, the Hindi version that had helped the overall verdict of the film.

With 219.25 crores in its kitty now, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) is all set to cross the 235 crore mark by the end of the second week. Two prominent films, Sarfira and Hindustani 2, will be released this Friday, and for exhibitors, this is great news because multiple films will bring audiences together in parallel. Hopefully, these will turn out to be entertaining films as well, and that will set things in motion for the month of July.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

