Moana 2’s name will be remembered for a long time in the upcoming few years. It has arrived at the theatres and has made its presence known to everyone. The weekend actuals of the animated feature have been reported, and the total collection came in higher. It has beaten last year’s film, The Super Mario Bros Movie’s record of earning the highest-ever opening weekend at the global box office by a significant margin. Scroll below for the deets.

The Disney sequel broke multiple records and achieved several milestones during its opening weekend. It shattered Frozen II’s records in every possible way. The film collected the second-highest three-day weekend of the year, only behind Deadpool and Wolverine. The opening is so grand and apt that it is expected to go really big at the box office. There are also no such major releases in the upcoming weeks.

On the other hand, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also achieved several remarkable feats, including being the first video game movie to earn over $1 billion. It also registered the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film, which has now been broken by Moana 2.

According to Deadline’s report, The Super Mario Bros Movie collected $377 million worldwide in its debut weekend. Meanwhile, Moana 2 surpassed that number by collecting $389 million globally, registering the biggest-ever global debut for an animated movie. Although the weekend actuals for the film’s overseas debut collection came in slightly lower, its domestic gross is higher than reported. The Disney sequel collected an estimated $163.8 million overseas and a record-breaking $221 million in its debut weekend at the US box office.

It will soon cross the $400 million mark at the global box office. With just its debut weekend collection, the film has beaten multiple movies. The sequel is less than $10 million away from beating Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes‘ $397.37 million global haul to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of the 2024 list.

Moana 2, starring Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, was released in the theatres on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

