Over a month after its release in theaters worldwide, sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus has surpassed Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ entire $226 million overseas run. The ninth entry in the iconic Alien Franchise is faring better overseas compared to the domestic box office, where it has so far earned just over $100 million. However, the film has earned over two times the domestic gross in the overseas market.

Alien: Romulus was released in theaters overseas on August 14, 2024. The Fede-Alvarez-directed flick had a roaring start at the domestic box office, with a $42 million debut. Meanwhile, the film grossed over $50 million overseas for a $108 million global debut. Since releasing a month ago, Alien: Romulus has consistently performed well in the overseas market.

Alien: Romulus recently crossed the $300 million mark at the global box office. The film has earned $101.5 million stateside and $229.6 million (via The Numbers) internationally for a total of $331.8 million worldwide. Romulus has surpassed the 2024 summer-hit Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes’ overseas haul of $226 million.

Alien: Romulus is currently the tenth highest-grossing Hollywood film worldwide. Meanwhile, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ranks no. 8 with a $397 million global take. While Romulus has a long way to go before beating The Apes in the 2024 Global rankings, it has surpassed its international box office take.

Next, Alien: Romulus is closing in on The Twisters’ $368 million global run to become the ninth highest-grossing film of 2024. Unlike Romulus, Twisters performed well at the domestic box office, earning $266.4 million. However, overseas, the disaster flick failed to find its audience, grossing $102 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

