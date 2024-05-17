Malayalam cinema continues its dominance in 2024 with the strong opening of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph’s comedy-drama Guruvayoorambala Nadayil. The film hit theatres on May 16. Find out the opening day collections of Guruvayoorambala Nadayil.

In Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, a series of unfortunate events lead a young man to marry a woman who despises him. This unexpected union plunges them into a tumultuous relationship filled with resentment and animosity. As they navigate the challenges of their unconventional marriage, they must confront their past mistakes and find a way to reconcile their differences. Amidst the chaos and misunderstandings, the film explores themes of love, loss, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family. Guruvayoorambala Nadayil features Nikhila Vimal and Anaswara Rajan as female leads.

On its opening day, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil achieved an impressive box office collection of 3.80 crore. This performance positions the Vipin Das directorial as one of the top openers for a Malayalam film in 2024.

The film has surpassed Manjummel Boys‘ opening day collections of 3.40 crore and Aavesham (3.65 crore). The Prithviraj Sukumaran film currently holds the third position in the list of the Top Five Openings of Malayalam Films in 2024.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 Openers for Malayalam films in 2024 :

1. Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 7.50 crore

2. Malaikottai Vaaliban: 5.70 crore

3. Guruvayoorambala Nadayil: 3.80 crore

4. Aavesham: 3.65 crore

5. Manjummel Boys: 3.40 crore

This is Prithiviraj’s second film of the year to enter the list, after Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life. Early reports indicate a positive reception from audiences, further boosting the film’s prospects. In Kerala alone, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is estimated to have collected over 3.25 crore on its opening day.

With strong pre-release buzz and positive word-of-mouth, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil appears to be on track for a successful run. The film’s performance in the coming days will be closely watched, but initial signs point towards another box office winner for Malayalam cinema in 2024.

