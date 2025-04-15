Naslen’s film Alappuzha Gymkhana has done the unthinkable at the box office while appearing in the Monday test! The sports comedy helmed by Khalid Rahman, surprisingly earned more than its opening day on Monday and it is bringing a huge ray of hope for the film!

In 5 days after recovering its entire budget, the Malayalam sports comedy stands at a total of 16.18 crore at the box office, and it is now churning out glorious profit at the box office, racing towards the hit verdict!

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 5

On Monday, April 14, the fifth day at the box office, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned 3.58 crore, which is almost 35% higher earnings than the opening day collection for the film, which was 2.65 crore.

Check out the five-day collection of the sports comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 2.65 crore

Day 2: 2.8 crore

Day 3: 3.5 crore

Day 4: 3.65 crore

Day 5: 3.58 crore

Total: 16.18 crore

Budget & Profit

While Naslen‘s film, on a very rare occurrence, earned more on a Monday than any regular opening day, it has already made a profit of 34.83% at the box office. The sports comedy is mounted on a budget of 12 crore and it has now surpassed its budget at the box office!

In fact, at this pace, the film might turn a hit at the box office with a collection of 24 crore, before the second weekend arrives which will be a huge achievement for Naslen starrer! However, it would be interesting to see if he matches the success of his last arrival, Premalu!

The romantic film was the most profitable Malayalam film of 2024, churning out a profit of 745.5%. If Alappuzha Gymkhana comes close to this mark, it will be an unbelievable target and a new chapter in the history of the Mollywood box office!

