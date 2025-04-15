Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, has enjoyed a favorable run so far at the Indian box office. The real test began today as the holiday season ended, and the action thriller maintained a good hold. Greater times are ahead! Scroll below for the day 6 early trends!

Passes the Tuesday test!

On Monday, Gopichand Malineni’s directorial brought in 7.30 crores. It enjoyed the holiday benefit due to Ambedkar Jayanti. The need of the hour was to at least maintain a 5 crore+ streak during the remaining working days of this week. And that very well has happened with a routine drop of 17-24%.

As per early trends, Jaat made earnings in the range of 5.50-6 crores on day 6. The action thriller cannot afford to slip further due to its massive budget of 100 crores. It has recovered 53% of its total budget so far, so there’s still a long way to go.

The 6-day total of Jaat now comes to around 53.42-53.92 crores. There’s one more day to go before the conclusion of the first week, and the collections have been respectable.

Jaat vs Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing films

Yesterday, Jaat surpassed as many as 6 Sunny Deol films to rank as his 4th highest-grosser of all time. It is now only around 1.50 crores away from stealing the #2 spot from Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Check out Sunny Deol’s top 10 highest-grossing films below:

Gadar 2 (2023): 525.50 crores Gadar Ek Prem Katha (2001): 76.88 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011): 55 crores Jaat: 47.92 crores (5 days) Border (1997): 39.45 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013): 36.8 crores Singh Saab The Great (2013): 36 crores The Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy (2003): 26.22 crores Indian (2001): 24.21 crores Apne (2007): 22.06 crores

While Gadar 2 will be out of reach, it is to be seen whether Sunny Deol can rewrite history at the #2 spot. Its pace after the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2 will majorly determine that!

