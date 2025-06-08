Thug Life is turning out to be another major disaster for Kamal Haasan after Indian 2. Released amid high expectations, the magnum opus has earned disappointing numbers so far. Since word-of-mouth has been negative, there was no scope for a bounce back after an underwhelming start, and that’s exactly what happened. It crashed after the opening day, and on day 3, there was dismal growth. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

How much did Thug Life earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Considering the credentials involved, the Kollywood action drama was expected to open above 30 crores. However, it was a big shocker for the industry as the start of 15.50 crore was recorded on the board. On the second day, the film crashed badly, earning just 7.15 crores. Compared to the opening day, this was a drop of 53.87%. After such an alarming sign, there was little chance of a healthy growth on Saturday.

Yesterday, on day 3, Thug Life displayed minimal growth by earning 7.50 crores. It’s a clear indication that the audience has rejected the film, and there’s no chance of revival from here. Overall, the magnum opus has earned 30.15 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 35.57 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 15.50 crores

Day 2 – 7.15 crores

Day 3 – 7.50 crores

Total – 30.15 crores

Heading for a dismal total in the opening weekend

The Kamal Haasan starrer is expected to conclude its 4-day extended opening weekend with 37-39 crore net in India, which will be a poor total. It is expected to nosedive from Monday onwards and officially emerge as a disaster.

Recovers just 15% of the total budget!

Reportedly, Thug Life is made on a huge budget of 200 crores. Against this, it has earned 30.15 crores, which equals 15.07% of the total budget. Considering the poor reception among the audience, the film is likely to recover less than 40% of its total cost.

