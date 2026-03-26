Scream 7 is one of the biggest horror hits of the year and is on track to cross the box-office total of Hoppers in North America. Scream 7 is closing in on the domestic total of Hoppers, but can it overtake it to achieve a significant feat? It is the first Scream movie to earn over $110 million at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror sequel is witnessing a strong run at the box office. Scream’s latest installment is one of the top 3 highest-grossing films of the year. It has also surpassed the worldwide totals of all the I Know What You Did Last Summer movies. It has also surpassed five out of six Final Destination movies worldwide.

Scream 7 at the domestic box office

Scream 7 has collected $460k on its 4th discounted Tuesday at the box office in North America. The horror sequel is playing in 2,560 theaters in North America, and over 26 days, the film’s domestic total has hit $115.4 million. It will cross $120 million at the domestic box office.

Here’s how much Scream 7 must earn to beat Hoppers at the domestic box office

Scream 7 is the 2nd-highest-grossing film at the domestic box office, with a total of $115.4 million. It is right behind Hoppers at the box office in North America, where it has collected $123.7 million domestically so far, making it the top-grossing film of 2026 in North America. It is less than $10 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Hoppers and achieving the top rank in North America.

Scream 7 is the second-highest-grossing film at the domestic box office and could even reach #1 in North America. The animated feature, however, has a stronger hold in cinemas, making the latest Scream installment a steep uphill battle.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year at the domestic box office

Hoppers – $123.7 million Scream 7 – $115.4 million Goat – $98.1 million Project Hail Mary – $96.8 million Wuthering Heights – $83.4 million

Scream 7 has collected $79.3 million at the overseas box office so far, and the total is still counting. Adding the domestic and overseas cume, the worldwide total for the movie is $194.7 million. Scream 7 was released in the theaters on February 27.

Box office summary

Domestic – $115.4 million

International – $79.3 million

Worldwide – $194.7 million

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