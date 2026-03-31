Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is on the path to becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. But things can change as the box office is quite unpredictable. However, we can still calculate how many it needs to enter the worldwide post-COVID top 10 grossers list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The Ryan Gosling starrer had a stellar second weekend at the North American box office. It dominated at #1 with its $50 million+ collection. The sci-fi adventure movie collected $54.06 million at the box office in North America on its second three-day weekend. The film’s phenomenal performance earned it 70 more screens in its home territory. After its second weekend, the movie’s cume stands at $163.8 million and will cross $200 million in the coming weeks.

Project Hail Mary crossed $300 million worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Ryan Gosling‘s Project Hail Mary collected an estimated $54.1 million at the overseas box office on its second weekend. The cumulative total at the international box office reached $153.2 million in its second weekend, bringing the worldwide total to $317.02 million. It is the first Hollywood film of the year to cross this milestone globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $163.8 million

International – $153.2 million

Worldwide – $317.0 million

How much does it need to break into the top 10 grossers post-COVID?

According to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine are the 10th-highest-grossing films worldwide post-COVID. It was released in 2024 and collected $1.34 billion in its theatrical run. Therefore, Project Hail Mary needs over $1.023 billion worldwide to surpass Deadpool & Wolverine and break into the worldwide top 10 post-COVID list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide post-COVID

Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.34 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion Zootopia 2 – $1.87 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.7 billion Top Gun Maverick – $1.5 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.49 billion Barbie – $1.45 billion The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.34 billion

Therefore, Project Hail Mary has a steep climb ahead to surpass Deadpool & Wolverine. It must cross $1 billion first to move within the same radius as Deadpool & Wolverine. The Ryan Gosling starrer was released in the theaters on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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