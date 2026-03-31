In the title track of his recently released album, Bully, Kanye West—now known as Ye—sampled a traditional Indian song, a move already making waves in the music world.

Mujhe Maar Dalo Inspires Kanye West’s Bully With A Global Twist

The song is based on Asha Bhosle’s famous Hindi classic “Mujhe Maar Dalo,” first released in 1970 and rooted in the golden era of Bollywood music. At one of the world’s biggest venues, Indian musical tradition is not only mentioned but also reinterpreted, marking a potent junction of cultures.

Ye’s decision to base Bully on an Indian piece represents a renewed respect for the richness, passion, and timeless quality of Indian sound at a time when cross-cultural influence is rapidly shaping global music. Bollywood’s heritage is positioned within the dynamic vocabulary of contemporary hip-hop and experimental music.

Kanye West’s India Show

This musical choice appears deliberate, almost like the beginning, as India is ready to host Ye for his eagerly awaited one-night-only show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Ye had already connected with the spirit of Indian culture before taking the stage.

The forthcoming performance is more than just a concert. It’s a complete circle.

After incorporating India’s aural essence into his most recent work, a worldwide icon whose music has defined generations, now lands in India. For fans, this turns the experience into something far more profound—a shared cultural exchange in which the audience participates in history rather than merely watching it.

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