Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is warming up ahead of the November 14 release in China. After ruling the global box office since its release, the anime movie is now poised to set the Chinese screens ablaze. The anime movie is set to beat the pre-sales collections of The First Slam Dunk at the Chinese box office very soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anime movie is on track to hit the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is happening soon after the film hits the Chinese theaters this weekend. It is the highest-grossing anime movie in the North American box office with a benchmark collection of $133.5 million. It is the first movie in the Infinity Castle arc, with two more sequels planned.

Infinity Castle’s pre-sales collection in China after 6 days

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle finished its sixth pre-sales day on Sunday with a $15.9 million cume for the November 13-16 period, with three more days to go. The pre-sales momentum has slowed down over the past few days, and thus, it will end its pre-sales collection within the $20 million+ range.

6-day pre-sales breakdown of the film

Thursday previews, November 13 – $1.5 million

Friday, opening day, November 14 – $7 million

Saturday, November 15 – $5.3 million

Sunday, November 16 – $2.1 million

Total – $15.9 million

Inches away from crushing The First Slam Dunk’s pre-sales collection in China

For the unversed, The First Slam Dunk is also a Japanese anime movie based on Takehiko Inoue’s Slam Dunk manga series. It won the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year. According to reports, it is one of the highest-grossing basketball films of all time. It collected $16.7 million in pre-sales at the Chinese box office. Infinity Castle is less than $1 million away from beating The First Slam Dunk‘s pre-sales collection.

It is also surpassing Suzume‘s $17.1 million pre-sales collection in China, marking the biggest ever pre-sales for a non-Chinese animation today. It is expected to cross $20 million before it hits the screens this Friday. As mentioned previously, it is surpassing Suzume’s $49.9 million debut weekend in China. Currently, 110k screenings are available for pre-sales, which is a record number for a non-Chinese movie in the region.

What is the film about?

In this movie, the Demon Slayer Corps is drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro and Hasiras face the Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

