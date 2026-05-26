Brad Pitt has always remained in the news for his love life. After his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie, one name has consistently stayed linked to the Hollywood star is Ines De Ramon. From low-key concert outings to red carpet appearances and ongoing wedding rumors, the couple’s relationship has steadily evolved since 2022. Here’s a complete look at Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon’s relationship timeline and how their romance grew stronger over the years.

How Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Got Together

In 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and they reached a settlement in 2024, according to the BBC. Since then, Pitt has been linked to several women. However, he has been dating jeweler Ines De Ramon since 2022. As per People, the duo was first spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. She even attended the premiere of Pitt’s period film Babylon in December 2022. But they did not walk the red carpet together.

Ines De Ramon

Babylon premiere pic.twitter.com/x4HfPfCGZm — Beverly (@beverlyabcd) December 16, 2022

When Their Romance Started Getting Serious

As per Harpers Bazaar, Ines De Ramon was spotted with a B necklace. This further cemented that they were serious about each other. The portal also stated that the two were going out on frequent dates as well as group dates with friends. Pitt even celebrated his 59th birthday with Ramon, and the two were spotted moving out of a car.

Ines de Ramon wearing a “B” necklace is the last thing I wanted to see today … Brad Pitt run away please pic.twitter.com/Y42Csjpe41 — vivirose (@itshighart) June 22, 2023

The duo also celebrated the 2023 New Year together with a trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon Take A Step Ahead

Pitt and Ramon attended the 12th annual Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the duo, as of February 2024, was living together at Pitt’s house.

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, who’s 29 years younger than him. pic.twitter.com/rAMjPoOqTB — 👑 J³ABz👑 (@Jabz_CFC) January 13, 2026

The couple eventually made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. This was a major move as the duo made their relationship official by walking together. In a GQ interview, the actor was asked if their public appearance at an F1 race was calculated. He said, “No, dude, it’s not that calculated. If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations, no, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their relationship red carpet official at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/PaAvzy11y9 — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) September 2, 2024

Marriage Rumors: 2026

Rumors of their marriage started doing the rounds on the internet in May 2026. However, according to the Daily Mail, the actor is not planning to get married or have any more children. In conclusion, the duo are happy with each other and are likely to continue their relationship without the tag of marriage.

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