Ramayana China Box Office: Will Ranbir Kapoor Enter Top 5 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films In The Country? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 is being touted as one of the biggest projects of Hindi Cinema. The film is all set to launch its trailer as it gears up for a release in Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, the pan-India spectacle is also eyeing a China release, which turns the scale of this film massive! The film boasts a massive ensemble cast with Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the divine shoes of Lord Ram, and Sai Pallavi turning into Devi Sita. Rocking Star Yash is joining them as Ravana.

China is one of the biggest markets for Bollywood films at the box office. It would be interesting to see if the film will manage to bring a spot in the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films in China! Will Ranbir Kapoor manage to enter this list, challenging Irrfan’s Hindi Medium?

Ramayana China Box Office

For Ramayana to cement its place as a massive commercial success in China, it needs to earn a gross collection of 194 crore in China, and challenge Hindi Medium, which earned a gross collection of 194 crore with its lifetime run in China!

Given the scale and the theme of Ramayana, the film might hit this mark. In fact, it might challenge the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films in China, and shine! The list is ruled by Dangal, which earned 1300 crore alone in China!

Entering the Top 5 isn’t just about the star power of Ranbir Kapoor or Yash; it is also about securing a wide screen count in China’s competitive market. If Ramayana manages a global release and hooks the viewers with its storyline, it would not only move past Hindi Medium, but it would also chase down Andhadhun and Bajranhi Bhaijaan!

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films in China (Gross Collection in INR)

Dangal: 1300 crore Secret Superstar: 758 crore AndhaDhun: 334 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 292 crore Hindi Medium: 194 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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