The absolute madness of Dhamaal 4 at the ticket windows has brought a huge figure for the ticket of the film, crossing the 1 million ticket sales on BMS. Indra Kumar’s film is growing at the ticket window, and hopefully it will maintain its pace at the ticket window over the weekdays.

The film didn’t just grow over its first weekend; it underwent a massive explosion. Sunday saw a huge jump on BookMyShow for the film starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi. The film has entered the top 10 highest BMS sales for the opening weekend for a Bollywood film that arrived in 2025 – 26.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office BMS Sales

Ajay Devgn’s film has hit a total of 1.25 million ticket sales on BMS over its first weekend. In fact, it has moved past Raid 2 and Welcome To The Jungle. Currently, Dhamaal 4 sits at number 8 as the 8th biggest opening weekend for 2025-2026 on BMS.

Check out the top 10 weekend sales of Bollywood films of 2025 – 26 on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2‌: 8.26M (4 Days) Chhaava: 3.07M War 2: 2.95M (4 Days) Border 2: 2.59M Saiyaara: 2.25M Dhurandhar: 1.55M Thamma: 1.43M (6 D) Dhamaal 4: 1.25M Raid 2: 1.23M (4 Days) Welcome To The Jungle: 1.19M

Interestingly, apart from Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn is the only actor who has claimed two spots in the top 10 lists, with his two films Dhamaal 4, and Raid 2. It is also the third biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film in 2026 after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of Indra Kumar‘s comedy film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 92.81K

Friday, Day 1: 270.19K

Saturday, Day 2: 455.42K

Sunday, Day 3: 435.01K

Total: 1.25 Million

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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