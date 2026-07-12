Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3: Ajay Devgn & Gang Ready Too Load A Solid Sunday! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4’s madness has reached its absolute peak at the ticket window, with the film hitting a 9K on BMS during 12 – 1 PM. The film registered the 15th biggest peak hour for a Bollywood film on BMS and the third-best peak hour in 2026, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2! Indra Kumar’s slapstick family franchise has hit the 1 million mark with its ticket sales on BMS.

The film registered a staggering 168.9% higher ticket sales rate compared to its opening Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM. By the afternoon, it hit a golden peak, with the average ticket sales for the film had been registered at 24.2K tickets sold every single hour, which results in 449 tickets per minute and approximately 7.5 tickets every single second!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office BMS Sales

The afternoon tracking windows tell a story of absolute dominance of Dhamaal 4 at the ticket window. Between 2 – 3 PM, the film sold a jaw-35.3K tickets in a single hour. From 7 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, the cumulative ticket sales for the day stood at an unbelievable 242.9K tickets, surpassing Saturday’s 159K and Friday’s 90K within the same time frame.

The film has hit a total of 1 million ticket sales on BMS. Furthermore, the film’s absolute best-performing single hour clocked in at a massive 40.16K tickets, successfully gatecrashing all the biggies of the year except for Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Check out the peak hour of Bollywood films on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2‌: 1.09 Million Jawan: 86K Animal: 80.15K Border 2: 73.12K Dhurandhar: 72.35K Stree 2: 69.23K Tiger 3: 66.46K Gadar 2: 63K War 2: 62.44K Chhaava: 61.28K Saiyaara: 56.79K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 53.1K Singham Again: 52.25K Fighter: 46.35K Dhamaal 4: 40.16K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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