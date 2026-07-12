Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Explodes On The First Sunday! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4 has exploded at the box office on the first Sunday as the family audiences have completely taken over the ticket counters, and Indra Kumar’s comedy franchise has delivered an explosive Sunday after a very good opening day collection, followed by an explosive Saturday as well!

The film witnessed a monstrous explosion on Day 3, bringing the seventh-highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn post-COVID, surpassing Maidaan’s lifetime collections. The next target will be Bholaa.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Estimates

As per the early trends for the third day, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi starrer has earned in the range of 29 – 30 crore on day 3, Sunday, July 12, across 11,481 shows in India, with an average occupancy of 44%.

The total net collection of the film stands between 65 – 68 crore net collection in India in three days, and the film is surely hinting at maintaining a very good momentum over the weekdays as well. Mounted on a budget of almost 150 crore, the film is inching towards its budget recovery at a very fast pace at the box office!

The real game for Dhamaal 4 begins on Monday as the movie will face the standard working day test. If the masses hold onto steady double-digit or high single-digit earnings, Ajay Devgn will comfortably move toward another box office success.

Check out the box office collection of Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases (India Net Collection).

Singham Again: 270.60 crore Drishyam 2: 241 crore Shaitaan: 151 crore Raid 2: 133.92 crore Bholaa: 90 crore De De Pyaar De 2: 89.85 crore Dhamaal 4: 65 – 68 crore* (in 3 days) Maidaan: 53 crore Son Of Sardaar 2: 47.15 crore Runway 34: 32 crore Thank God: 30.75 crore Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 12.20 crore Naam: 1.02 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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