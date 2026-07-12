Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Film Grows Well! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4’s laughter riot has completely taken over the audience as Indra Kumar’s comedy film crosses the 50 crore mark globally in two days. After a solid opening day, it witnessed healthy growth on its first Saturday. Led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, the film maintained a steady growth overseas!

The film is on track to surpass the entire lifetime collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 over its first weekend. The comedy film earned a gross collection of 65.38 crore at the worldwide box office. And it is all set to be taken over by Ajay Devgn’s new comedy film!

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office

In two days, with 10 crore gross collection overseas, Dhamaal 4 stands at a gross collection of 55.8 crore worldwide. With Sunday’s early trends, a major explosion awaits Ajay Devgn’s mad comedy! In India, it has already recovered 25% of its investment of 150 crore with the theatrical net earnings!

The film will be chasing Ajay Devgn‘s last release – De De Pyaar De 2, which grossed almost 100+ crore at the box office in its lifetime, and Dhamaal 4 will surely beat this number during its first week at the worldwide box office.

Rated 7.3 on IMDb, the film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Anjali Anand. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the official synopsis of the film says, “The Dhamaal boys are back and ready to chase the “Treasure of Life,” facing crazy challenges along the way. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures.”

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 38.81 crore

India Gross Collection: 45.8 crore

Budget: 150 crore

Budget Recovery: 25.8%

Overseas Gross Collection: 10 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 55.8 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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