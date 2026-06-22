Toy Story 5 makes history at the box office in China in its opening weekend. It has collected solid numbers at the box office, setting a new franchise record and the biggest debut for Pixar in the post-COVID era. It has received strong word-of-mouth from viewers in China. It is also the 3rd-biggest debut for Hollywood animation at the China box office post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has opened with strong numbers at the North American box office. The movie is expected to surpass the box office totals of the previous installments, continuing the upward trend. The animation has earned incredible ratings in China. The film has emerged as the #1 movie worldwide.

Toy Story 5’s opening weekend collection at the box office in China

According to an industry tracker and Luiz Fernando’s report, Toy Story 5 collected a solid $17.9 million at the box office in China during its opening weekend. It is the biggest three-day debut for the Toy Story franchise, surpassing Toy Story 4’s $13.2 million opening weekend. It has earned the biggest post-COVID debut for Pixar, beating Inside Out 2’s $10 million opening weekend in China.

It has also recorded the 3rd-biggest debut for Hollywood animation in the region post-COVID. The film is only under The Croods: A New Age’s $18.9 million and Zootopia 2‘s $271.8 million debut. It collected $4.1 million on Sunday, a $35.9% decline from the holiday-boosted Saturday, with over 112k screenings. The movie has raked in $145k in pre-sales for Monday, when it will play over 83k screenings, down from $174k on Sunday.

More about the movie

The Toy Story installment has earned more than $300 million at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. It is Pixar’s biggest global debut. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $160.0 million

International – $152.0 million

Worldwide – $312.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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