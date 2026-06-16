The Furious, by Keji Tanigaki, has opened to strong box-office numbers in China. It has claimed the #1 spot in China, overthrowing a long-running local hit, Dear You, in its opening weekend. The film has received positive reviews and is also performing well at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tanigaki is a veteran in the action space, and fans always anticipate his action thrillers. It received a near-perfect rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. They gave its 97% on the Tomatometer and their collective consensus states, “The Furious detonates into a relentless, blood-soaked spectacle of breathtakingly inventive martial arts choreography, with director Kenji Tanigaki delivering a brutal, balletic action extravaganza.” The audience also enjoys this action thriller, as it has an 95% rating on the aggregate site.

The Furious’ strong debut at the China box office

According to Variety‘s latest report, The Furious collected $11.2 million over the three-weekend box-office run in China, according to data from Artisan Gateway. However, the film was released in the region on June 11, and the running total for the movie over its four-day debut weekend is $13.9 million. It has opened at #1 in the China box office chart, dethroning the long-running Dear You, a local juggernaut, from the top spot.

More about The Furious

The movie was released in North America by Lionsgate and grossed $2.8 million in its opening weekend. Due to other strong releases, both new and old, the film opened outside the top 5 at #9 in the North American box office rankings. It is released in a limited number of locations, specifically 1251 theaters across North America.

Directed by Kenji Tanigaki, the film features Xie Miao in the leading role. The film follows an ordinary man who embarks on a relentless rampage against a powerful child trafficking syndicate after his daughter is kidnapped. With corrupt local authorities offering no help, his only ally is Navin (Joe Taslim), a determined journalist searching for his own missing wife. The Furious was released on June 12.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Death Of Robin Hood Worldwide Box Office: Can Hugh Jackman’s Film Crack A24’s All-Time Top 5 Grossers?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News