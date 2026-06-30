Box Office: Dhurandhar Franchise Nearly Matches The YRF Spy Universe & Reaches 82% Of 10 Major Spy Thrillers’ Combined Haul (Photo Credit: Jio Studios/Instagram/Prime Video)

The numbers behind the Dhurandhar franchise are getting harder to process the more closely they are examined. With just two installments, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have amassed a staggering 3200 crore+ gross at the worldwide box office. To put that figure in perspective, every other major Bollywood spy thriller ever made, combined, has earned 3800 crore+. Such a comparison clearly shows the crazy benchmark set by the Dhurandhar franchise in the spy thriller genre.

From Ek Tha Tiger to War 2: The worldwide box office journey of Bollywood spy thrillers before Dhurandhar

Bollywood has had no shortage of spy thrillers over the years, and several of them have been big commercial successes. Starting with the first major box office success in the genre, Ek Tha Tiger grossed a whopping 334.39 crore and laid the foundation for the Spy Universe. Agent Vinod grossed 74.57 crore. It was followed by Holiday, which grossed 181.44 crore worldwide, while Baby grossed 140.54 crore. Raazi, one of the more critically acclaimed entries in the genre, grossed 195.75 crore.

Then comes the YRF Spy Universe, which has dominated this space for over a decade. As mentioned above, Ek Tha Tiger kicked off the Spy Universe. It was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai’s 562.12 crore. War delivered 466.82 crore, and Pathaan became the genre’s biggest blockbuster ever, grossing a massive 1069.85 crore worldwide. Tiger 3 added 472.77 crore, and War 2, despite a big opening, settled at 371.26 crore.

Adding up every single one of these films, spanning more than ten years, gives a combined total of 3869.51 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Bollywood’s major spy thrillers, barring the Dhurandhar franchise:

Ek Tha Tiger – 334.39 crore

Agent Vinod – 74.57 crore

Holiday – 181.44 crore

Baby – 140.54 crore

Raazi – 195.75 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – 562.12 crore

War – 466.82 crore

Pathaan – 1069.85 crore

Tiger 3 – 472.77 crore

War 2 – 371.26 crore

Total – 3869.51 crore

Dhurandhar franchise: two films, 3200+ crore collection, and the Spy Universe almost matched

Now consider what the Dhurandhar franchise has done with just two films. Dhurandhar grossed 1354.84 crore worldwide, and Dhurandhar 2 has gone even further, amassing 1850.85 crore. Together, that is 3205.69 crore, a number that, on its own, covers 82.84% of the entire 3869.51 crore that took ten spy thrillers and over a decade to build.

What makes this even more remarkable is the direct comparison with the YRF Spy Universe. The six Spy Universe films, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2, together make a total of 3277.21 crore worldwide. The Dhurandhar franchise, with just two films, has nearly matched that entire universe’s combined haul, falling short by just 71.52 crore. Two films versus six. That comparison alone says everything about the scale of what Dhurandhar has achieved.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of the Dhurandhar franchise:

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore

Total – 3205.69 crore

The Dhurandhar franchise has rewritten the genre

What the Dhurandhar franchise has managed to do is not just commercially significant; it has also reshaped how the spy genre is approached in Bollywood. A franchise that needed only two outings to nearly match the entire YRF Spy Universe’s box-office legacy is unimaginable; it reflects a shift in what audiences are responding to in this genre right now.

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