Awarapan 2 Box Office: Opening Day Alone Could Be 3 Times Part 1’s Lifetime Collection (Photo Credit: Prime Video/Youtube)

Yesterday (June 29), the much-awaited teaser of Awarapan 2 was unveiled, and as expected, it stormed the internet. Emraan Hashmi is back as the brooding lover, and this time, he’ll be romancing Disha Patani. Also, Shabana Azmi will be seen in a key role. The teaser’s overall look is highly intriguing, and the recreated “Toh Phir Aao” is the highlight. With the first important promo, the makers have struck the right chord, increasing the film’s box-office potential.

Awarapan 2 is set to surprise everyone with its box office performance

For those who don’t know, the upcoming romantic thriller is scheduled to release in theaters on August 14, thus targeting the Independence Day weekend. This marks its high-voltage clash with Sunny Deol-led Batwara 1947. On paper, both films are strong, and the clash looks exciting, but going by the response to the first promo, the Awarapan sequel is way ahead.

Yes, the resurgence of Sunny Deol’s stardom will help Batwara 1947 at the Indian box office, but Awarapan 2 is expected to have a dream run of its own. Although the first installment was a flop, it gained cult status over the years, resulting in a loyal fan following. Even its music has achieved evergreen status. From the teaser, it’s clear that the makers will maintain the predecessor’s musical essence, which will definitely generate insane buzz for the sequel at the pre-release stage. Given the genuine ground-level buzz right now, the Emraan Hashmi starrer might surprise everyone by fetching massive numbers at the box office.

Likely to earn three times part 1’s lifetime collection on its day 1

Awarapan 2 is one of those rare sequels where the first part was a commercial failure, but still, the buzz for part 2 is massive. Anticipation is high across several audience segments, and as the release date approaches, social media buzz is expected to be very high due to the album and trailer.

In the present situation, the Awarapan sequel looks set to hit the 25 crore net collections mark at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it is likely to earn three times part 1’s lifetime collection on the opening day alone. Back in 2007, Awarapan earned 7.75 crore net in India. Now, 18 years later, the sequel is likely to open with three times its predecessor’s total collection.

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