Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa’s eagerly awaited historical drama series, Chief of War, has just premiered on Apple TV+. Created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa, the first two episodes of the show are now available to stream on the platform. The remaining seven episodes of the nine-part series are set to drop weekly, concluding on September 19, 2025. Interestingly, Jason Momoa not only stars in the series but also serves as executive producer and director of the season finale.

Chief of War – Rotten Tomatoes Score

While it remains to be seen how Chief of War will resonate with general audiences, early signs are promising. The show debuted with a strong 86% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating a positive reception from reviewers. However, the rating is subject to change as more reviews come in. Read on to know what the series is all about.

What’s Chief of War All About

Set in the late 18th century and inspired by true events, Chief of War narrates the powerful story of the unification and colonization of Hawai’i. The underlying plot follows a fierce Hawaiian warrior, Ka’iana (played by Jason Momoa), who undertakes an epic journey to unite his people. As the four major Hawaiian kingdoms, Oʻahu, the Big Island, Maui, and Kauaʻi, stand divided and on the edge of war, Kaʻiana rises to bring them together and defend his people against foreign threats.

Alongside Jason Momoa in the lead role, the series features a diverse ensemble cast that includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

What’s Next For Jason Momoa

After Chief of War, Jason Momoa’s upcoming acting projects include the road-adventure movie Animal Friends, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, and Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune Messiah. He’ll also reunite with Dave Bautista for the buddy cop movie The Wrecking Crew, among other ventures.

Chief of War Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the series here to get a glimpse at the show’s lead characters, its intense storyline, and the late 18th-century setting.

