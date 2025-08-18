In the genre of crime thriller comes a new entrant, Raakh. Prime Video today announced a brand new investigative crime thriller show titled Raakh. The web series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir in key roles. Produced by EndemolShine India and Gulbadan Talkies, it is set to premiere in 2026 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Raakh is a gripping investigative crime thriller that delves into the psychological complexities of morality and justice. The first look poster features Ali Fazal cutting a striking figure in a police uniform, standing sternly by a jeep with intensity in his eyes. His tense expression hints at a gripping crime scene ahead. Dropping the poster on social media, Prime Video caption the post of its upcoming fiction series, “JUSTICE will rise from the ashes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The series Raakh is produced by EndemolShine India and Gulbadan Talkies. It’s directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, and created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. The show stars Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir, and is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026 across 240+ countries.

Raakh: A High-Stakes Thriller With Emotional Depth

“At Prime Video, we want to continue pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling and bring nuanced narratives to our customers,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “At the surface Raakh is a thriller replete with unexpected turns and high stakes drama. However, at the core this is a highly emotional story that will stay with audiences long after they have finished watching it. It is one of the most powerful stories we have told on Prime Video, and we can’t wait to bring it to our customers across the world. We have an exceptional cast with Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir bringing this high-stakes world created by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket to life. With Prosit Roy at the helm and EndemolShine’s superb production, we’re confident that this will be a bold, genre-defining addition to our ever-expanding slate of Indian Originals.”

“As filmmakers and storytellers, we are drawn to narratives that not only entertain but also challenge perspectives and ignite meaningful conversations,” said executive producer and director Prosit Roy. “Raakh is exactly that — a deeply immersive world that pushes boundaries while exploring the complex layers of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have crafted a narrative that delves into the grey areas of morality, justice, and redemption, all while keeping viewers thoroughly engaged. For me, the series represents a bold step forward in Indian storytelling, blending intense drama with nuanced character studies. With the unwavering support by Prime Video, coupled with the exceptional talent of our multi-faceted cast – Ali, Sonali and Aamir who have brought unprecedented depth to their characters, I’m excited to bring this powerful and thought-provoking story to global audiences.”

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 18 – August 24): Maa, Maareesan, Thalaivan Thalaivii & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News