The Punjabi film industry has seen a rollercoaster ride in 2025. While the year did not quite hit the 100-crore mark with a single film, unlike Jatt & Juliet 3’s 100 crore run in 2024, the consistency of mid-budget entertainers and the arrival of big sequels helped the Punjabi film Industry churn out decent box office numbers.

Pollywood Box Office 2025 VS 2024

In 2024, the Punjabi industry hit a total of 200+ crore gross collection worldwide. In 2025, the cumulative gross collection worldwide stands at a total of approximately 100+ crore. The top 10 highest-grossing films of the year hint at Pollywood’s experiments in 2025. While Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya, a quirky zombie-comedy, managed to sneak into the Top 10, action-heavy Dakuaan Da Munda 3 continued to hold its ground with the masses.

Ammy Virk Rules 2025 Box Office

If there is one name that has become synonymous with box office stability in Punjab, it’s Ammy Virk. The actor-singer is currently ruling the list with the success of Saunkan Saunkanay 2. The sequel raked in a solid 34.92 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year so far. But Ammy isn’t just a one-hit-wonder this year. He also occupies rank 2 with Sarbala Ji, and rank 5 with Nikka Zaildar 4.

Shehnaaz Gill Makes An Impact!

A major highlight of the 2025 list is the entry of Shehnaaz Gill‘s film Ikk Kudi in the top 10. This marks a significant moment for Shehnaaz, proving her massive social media stardom is successfully translating into theatrical footfalls.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 34.92 crore Sarbala Ji: 26.22 crore Akaal: 9.18 crore Guru Nanak Jahaaz: 6.63 crore Nikka Zaildar 4: 6.43 crore Ikk Kudi: 15.27 crore Dakuaan Da Munda 3: 4.92 crore Phaphey Kuttniyan: 4.54 crore Badnaam: 4.75 crore Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya: 4.5 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Recovers Only 31% Of Budget, Yet To Reach 150 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News