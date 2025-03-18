John Abraham is participating in the box office race slowly but steadily and looking at the box office collection of The Diplomat after five days, we might witness the film sailing gradually. After five days, the political drama stands at a total collection of 16.2 crore.
John Abraham Enters Top 10
John Abraham‘s film has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024, pushing Sohum Shah’s Crazxy out of the top 10. John’s political drama has maintained a steady pace at the box office during the weekdays!
The Diplomat Box Office Day 5 Estimates
As per the early trends, The Diplomat earned in the range of 1.4 – 1.5 crore at the box office on Tuesday, March 18. This is a minimal drop from the previous day, Monday, which earned 1.5 crore. The film would be greatly helpful if it maintained this pace at the box office.
Check out the day-wise collection of the political drama at the box office.
- Day 1: 4.03 crore
- Day 2: 4.68 crore
- Day 3: 4.74 crore
- Day 4: 1.5 crore
- Day 5: 1.4 – 1.5 crore*
Total: 16.35 – 16.45 crore*
John Abraham is currently the ninth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, and he might comfortably surpass Emergency & YJHD re-release to end up being the sixth-highest Hindi film of 2025 until Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.
- Chhaava: 581.2 crore*
- Sky Force: 134.93 crore
- Game Changer Hindi: 37.47 crore
- Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 35.55 crore
- Deva: 33.97 crore
- YJHD Re-Release: 22.04 crore
- Emergency: 20.28 crore
- Fateh: 18.87 crore
- The Diplomat: 16.2 crore*
- Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.78 crore
*denotes an estimated collection
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
