Chhaava has definitely stopped roaring at the box office but Vicky Kaushal’s period drama is still talking loud and clear with its daily performance, churning out 2 – 3 crore everyday. In 33 days, the film stands at a total of 581 – 582 crore.*

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film made a powerful impression on the fifth weekend surpassing Pushpa 2 every single day of the weekend. However, it has eased its strength at the box office during the weekdays of the fifth week.

Chhaava Box Office Day 33 Estimates

On the 33rd day, March 18, the fifth Tuesday, Chhaava earned in the range of 2.4 – 2.5 crore at the box office out of which, Hindi version contributed with almost 2.25 crore*. However, despite the significant number, the period drama failed to enter the top three, 33rd day collections registered by Hindi films.

Vicky Kaushal Misses The Top 3

On the 33rd day, Vicky Kaushal‘s film has failed to enter the top three day 33 collection registered by Hindi films. Vicky’s period drama failed to grab the third spot owned by Pathaan by almost 8% lower earnings on day 33.

Check out the top ten day 33 collection of Bollywood films at the box office.

Stree 2: 3 crore 2 Idiots: 2.48 crore Pathaan: 2.45 crore Chhaava: 2.25 crore* Pushpa 2: 1.9 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike: 1.63 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 1.24 crore Stree: 1.24 crore Baahubali 2: 1.22 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 1.2 crore

*denotes estimated collection

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

