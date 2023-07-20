Time and again, we have come across a different video of Dharmendra and Hema Malini talking about their married life and kids- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. A few days back, we brought you a video of the Dream Gril talking about the legendary actor’s absence as a father from Esha and Ahana’s life. Before marrying Hema Malini, the star was married to Prakash Kaur. The former couple have two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Recently, the who family reunited at Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding, photos and videos of which took social media by storm in no time. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time he had mocked a reporter.

The video in question is from Esha Deol’s wedding, where Dharmendra is seen addressing the media. However, things turned ugly when he was asked about his son with his former wife not attending the event. Soon after the reporter asked about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, he made faces and refused to answer.

Reacting to the old video a user wrote, “There was a comment that said that the girl who was getting married basically his daughter with Hema Malini. The reporter asked him if Sunny and Bobby, his sons from his first wife will join. Both of these families are not close because their mother was abandoned for a new girl and hence won’t come to the wedding. To avoid this, he just said oh ye ye peeka poo.”

While another said, “He said main cheater hun aur main kya bolu. Per atleast I heard that.”

A third user wrote, “”Wo nahi aaye Mai kya bolu”. A fourth one said, “galat sahi toh tab pata lage jab samajh aye kya bola,” while fifth one said, “galat sahi toh tab pata lage jab samajh aye kya bola.”

Check out the video below:

Earlier speaking about Dharmendra absence as a father, Hema Malini had once said, “Only to take few decisions, regarding children, that’s the only thing. They don’t want you to go wrong anywhere. There’s a time you need his support. He’s always there to give the support. Whenever he’s in Bombay, he comes to see the children, he’s with them and ask about what they are doing, and their studies. In dresses, he’s very particular, he likes them to always be in salwar kameez. So, my daughters, the moment he’s coming, they’ll wear salwaar kameez and come.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

