Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday today and the industry and his fans are celebrating. While his fans are gathered outside his residence Jalsa with cakes, placards and more, Bollywood celebs are taking to social media to bestow the veteran actor with loads of love. Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth and Mammootty to Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao and more – social media is a buzz with wishes pouring in.

While there is no doubt that all are filled with love, Rao’s post is sure to get you teary-eyed. Taking to Instagram a while ago, Rajkummar shared a video of himself and Kriti Sanon gracing Sr Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati where he recalled the veteran superstar making a special video for his mom who just passed away.

Sharing the throwback video wishing Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao captioned his post, “A gem of a human being and the biggest and greatest actors of all times. You have been an inspiration for every artist and your love for your art form is phenomenal and mesmerizing. 💥 Happy Birthday Sir, we all love you! ❤️ @amitabhbachchan”

In the video, an emotional Rajkummar Rao can be recalling the sweet thing Amitabh Bachchan did for his mom. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor said in Hindi, “When I was shooting for Newton, I got the news that she is no more. She was never able to come to Mumbai but she used to say that I want to meet you (Amitabh) once. So when she died, I felt really guilty that I wasn’t able to get her to meet you. That very night when (she died), I contacted you and told you about it.”

Continuing further, Rajkummar Rao added, “I asked you if it was possible for you to make a short video for her and I will not show it to anyone else and I’ll just play the video in front of her photo because she just wanted to meet you once. And sir, you instantly made a video for her and I played it in front of her photo and for some reason sir the video disappeared from the pen drive on its own. Nobody knows where the video is. I think it was meant to be between you and her and thank you so much for doing this.” Rajkummar’s mother, Kamlesh Yadav died in March 2016.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan.

