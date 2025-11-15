The makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri surprised fans on Friday, November 14, 2025, by unveiling a motion poster that has become the talk of the internet, not just for its visual appeal, but for the groundbreaking technology behind it. In a first for Bollywood, the film’s marketing team has crafted a full-fledged motion poster entirely through AI, marking a bold and innovative leap in movie promotions.

A Look At The Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Motion Poster

Dharma Productions took to social media to share the new motion poster for the upcoming film. “Ray+ Rumi + Croatia = SEE YOU THERE!!! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releasing in cinemas this Christmas, 25th December,” the caption on the post read.

The AI-generated poster, featuring lead stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as Ray and Rumi, blends cinematic mood, vivid textures, and seamless motion to create a piece of art that looks straight out of a high-end studio render.

Fans were quick to notice the uniqueness, and within hours of release, social media platforms began buzzing with reactions ranging from awe to excitement. Many users praised the film’s team for embracing futuristic tech and pushing creative boundaries.

Adding to the buzz, the audio used in the background of the motion poster has already become a viral sensation. Even before the song’s official release, the background audio is trending across Instagram, with nearly 45K reels created using the track, a strong indication of the hype surrounding the film.

More About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures present Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari!

With Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s fresh pairing, a visually striking AI-powered announcement, and soaring online engagement, the film has kicked off its promotional journey with a bang. If this is just the beginning, the film’s marketing playbook is sure to keep Bollywood on its toes!

