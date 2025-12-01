The team of the film Tere Ishk Mein made a special visit to Pune, delighting fans with an unexpected appearance at a local theatre. The visit turned into a memorable and lively interaction as fans welcomed the team with loud cheers and heartfelt appreciation. The lead cast, including Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, and the crew took time to engage with cinephiles, take pictures, and thank them for the overwhelming love and support the film has been receiving lately.

Tere Ishk Mein Team Visits The Iconic Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple

Continuing their Pune visit on a spiritual note, the team also visited the iconic Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple to seek blessings. The team offered prayers and expressed gratitude for the love and goodwill they had received since the release of Tere Ishk Mein.

Blending fan interactions with faith, the Pune visit turned into a memorable experience for the film’s team as it witnessed a thumping run across theatres on the first weekend.

Dhanush & Kriti Sanon Starring Tere Ishk Mein Continues Impressive Run At The Box Office

Tere Ishk Mein continues to hold strong at the box office. According to early reports, the film collected in the range of Rs. 16.25-17.32 crore on its Day 2, bringing its total Hindi box office collection to around Rs. 31.50-33.13 crore, which clearly reflects its growing popularity in cinemas.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow’s presentation ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himashu Sharma. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, featuring music composed by the iconic A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is now successfully running in cinemas near you.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Movie Review: Dhanush Aces His Intense Character In This Dark Romance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News