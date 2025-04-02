Tamil actress Divyabharathi has finally ended the rumors linking her with actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar. Since GV Prakash’s separation from singer Saindhavi in May 2024, whispers about a possible romance between him and Divyabharathi have been making rounds. However, the actress has firmly denied any such claims.

Divyabharathi – “I have no connection to GV’s Family Issues”

Addressing the ongoing speculation, frustrated Divyabharathi clarified through her social media that she has no connection to any family issues of GV. She further states she is not involved in GV Prakash’s personal life and that their names are connected to each other, which is just a mere baseless rumor.

Initially, the actress thought she could overlook everything as she felt it would eventually die. When it seems like it is starting to escalate, she decides to speak up about it. These viciously concocted stories affect her personal life and her professional life, and to her question, the media should hold back from putting out slanderous news.

She wrote, “To be blunt, I would never date an actor, and certainly not a married man. I’ve remained silent until now, believing baseless rumors didn’t warrant my attention. However, this has crossed a line.”



Calls For Respect & Privacy

Divyabharathi further stressed the importance of focusing on her career rather than unwanted controversies. She concluded, “I refuse to let unfounded allegations tarnish my reputation. I am a strong, independent woman who will not be defined by gossip. Let’s focus on building a better world instead of spreading negativity. Respect my boundaries. This is my first and final statement on this matter. Thank you.”

While Divyabharathi has openly dismissed the dating rumors, GV Prakash Kumar has remained silent. Both actors are occupied with their professional commitments, and fans hope the focus shifts back to their work instead of unfounded gossip.

Apart from this, GV Prakash and Divyabharathi were recently seen in Kingston. After its theatrical run, the film is set to premiere on ZEE5, with streaming reportedly beginning on April 4, 2025.

