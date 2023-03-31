Home Alone, The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody To American Dad - Here Are Titles That You Can Watch This April Fools' Day

As April Fools’ Day approaches, it’s time to immerse yourself in a world of laughter and playfulness. From romantic comedies to dramedies, the comedic genre offers a wide range of options to explore. In fact, comedy has the power to amplify the impact and charm of other genres like adventure, action, fiction, romance, and drama. To ignite your sense of humour and celebrate this whimsical occasion, here are 10 hilarious titles on Disney+ Hotstar that will have you in stitches and ready to pull your own pranks.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

Identical twins Zack and Cody, find their lives taking a hilarious turn when their mother starts working at one of the finest hotels, the Tipton.

Outmatched

A blue-collar couple from Atlantic City struggles to get by while raising four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

Welcome to Chippendales

This sprawling true-crime saga tells the story of Somen Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire.

Home Alone

Kevin is left behind while his entire family goes on vacation. His toys and quick thinking are too much for a pair of burglars who decide to loot his home.

American Dad

CIA agent, Stan Smith, is kept busy by his family, a talking goldfish, and a space alien from Area 51, while he tries to prevent terrorist activity in the U.S.

The Pacifier

Shane Wolfe, an elite Navy Seal, is assigned to protect five out-of-control children of an assassinated scientist.

The Parent Trap

Hallie and Annie are separated after their parents’ divorce. Years later, they meet at a summer camp and decide to switch places to reunite with their parents.

Gulliver’s Travels

To impress his crush Darcy, Gulliver travels to the Bermuda Triangle. But his boat gets wrecked, and he finds himself on an island filled with miniature people.

Baby’s Day Out

Three thugs pose as photographers to kidnap an adorable baby of a rich couple but are unable to deal with the antics of the little tyke.

Hocus Pocus 2

A haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic featuring the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

10 Things I Hate About You

Strict rules in the household forbid Bianca from having a boyfriend, which turns her desperation for romance into a convoluted scheme for her sister Kat.

Valet

When world-famous movie star, Olivia faces a PR disaster after being snapped with her married lover, Valet Antonio is enlisted to pose as her new boyfriend.

Stay laughing with these comedy titles spanning across genres, only on Disney+ Hotstar!

