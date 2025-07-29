Queer stories in the Korean media have rarely received mainstream attention. While there are several short dramas around boy love (BL) or girl love (GL) stories, these dramas were found to cater to a specific type of audience and taste. In recent years, the Korean media has begun to include queer stories with more honesty. They bring new voices into mainstream culture, presenting a broader view of the on-ground reality for the LGBTQIA+ communities. From romantic drama to social issues, let’s see what these five Korean dramas and films have to offer.

Queer love, real-life challenges, trans visibility, and inclusion as seen in modern Korean dramas

Love in the Big City blends a gay romance story with everyday life. It is based on a story from a novel of the same name by Park Sang Young. It focuses on Go Young, a gay man living in Seoul. He lives with Choi Mi Ae, a straight woman with her own set of trials and tribulations. Go Young’s life changes when he contracts HIV. The story shows his friendships, heartbreak, and self‑acceptance. The drama version became controversial when conservative groups protested its release, calling it promotional of homosexuality. Despite the backlash, it gained praise for its honest portrayal and hit the top charts on streaming platforms. It starred Nam Yoon-su, Lee Soo-kyung, Oh Hyun-kyung, Kwon Hyuk, Na Hyun-woo, Jin Ho-eun, and Kim Won-joong.

There was also a movie version adapted from the book, starring Noh Sang Hyun and Kim Go Eun. It featured the story of Jae Hee, a straight woman and Heung Soo, a gay man.

Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and several media outlets hail Where Your Eyes Linger as South Korea’s first Boys’ Love (BL) web series. It centers on two men who have been friends for over fifteen years. What first starts as a friendship slowly blossoms into something deeper. The show gained acclaim at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and is now available globally on Viki.

Then we have two distinct girls’ love (GL) stories, namely, Heesu in Class 2 and Friendly Rivalry. These dramas bring queer characters into school and workplace settings, exploring young queer characters learning about identity in peer groups. They include varied queer voices alongside friendship and rivalry. Lee Hye Ri’s role in Friendly Rivalry was loved by the audience, for it is certainly rare for a mainstream actor to act in a queer story.

Supporting characters in K-dramas who paved the way for meaningful discussions on LGBTQIA+

In dramas like Nevertheless and Run On, there are supporting characters from the LGBTQIA+ communities that enrich the main characters’ journeys. These side characters are not token figures or made fun of. There is a truthful representation, even if it is on a small scale. Dan Ah in Run On (played by Sooyoung of SNSD) was a strong character and pivotal in setting the stage for talks about different sexualities, and the gap of knowledge that many of us face.

Itaewon Class starring Park Seo Jun introduced Ma Hyun‑hi (played by Lee Joo Young), the first transgender character in a major Korean drama. She works as a chef and faces prejudice at first, eventually earning acceptance from her team. Her journey marked a breakthrough for real trans inclusion.

This range of LGBTIQIA+ characters offers representation and deepens visibility. Korean media is certainly moving forward, but there is a long road ahead. From Reply 1997 to Semantic Error, there have been dramas with strong characters and good influence. Recently, there was also a dating reality show for gays and lesbians. With drama makers shifting their lens from harmful humor to positive depiction, it gives hope for better and more evolved stories in the future.

