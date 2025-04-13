A year-old debate has been reignited as the judge of Baeksang Art Awards made some new remarks about why Kim Ji-Won’s name was not on the nomination list for the Best Actress award, despite giving an outstanding performance in Queen of Tears. However, Kim Soo-Hyun in the 2024 Baeksang Awards was not only nominated for Best Actor but also earned the Best Popular Actor for the same drama. He was all over the news for his charm and acting skills.

Now, as the judge clarified why Ji-Won was left out of the shortlist, it sparked a new conversation, leaving the judge to face massive backlash from netizens. Scroll ahead to read about it.

As the K-drama crossed the 20% viewership mark, and became a record-breaking show, Kim Ji-Won’s snub from the nomination list stirred up a controversy. Judge and pop culture critic, Jeong Deok-Hyeon explained why it happened last year in the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards. He said, “In Queen of Tears, people were saying, ‘Huh? Kim Ji Won didn’t even get nominated?’ … Do you know why that happened?”

He further continued, “When the first round of judging started, it starts pretty early. Queen of Tears hadn’t even begun airing yet. So there was a lot of debate over whether to include it or not. Since it barely made the cutoff, there’s actually an original standard. If a certain percentage has aired, then it becomes eligible. But it was difficult for us to judge it properly without having seen the full content.

Deok-Hyeon added, “At the point we were watching it, Kim Soo-hyun’s performance stood out clearly, but Kim Ji-won hadn’t really shined yet on the video. That’s why she didn’t make it into the nominations and actually, we explained all this to Kim Jiwon’s agency and the actress also heard it and accepted it all. The public doesn’t know, though, so they just criticize us. ‘How could they do that?!’ But awards like this, honestly, there’s a bit of luck involved.”

As soon as his comments went viral it sparked a new wave of controversy as netizens are not satisfied with his explanation. Some claimed that if Queen of Tears wasn’t eligible enough then Kim Soo-Hyun shouldn’t have been nominated either. People took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared their opinions.

One wrote, “‘Since it barely made the cutoff, there’s actually an original standard. If a certain percentage has aired, then it becomes eligible.’ 4 episodes aired means it was not yet eligible for judging. Why rush?! Despite of not being technically eligible you still nominated the ML.” Another one commented, “Shouldn’t have nominated the actor then. this is just an excuse for the misogynistic industry that favors men and finds ways to honor them more than they do for actresses.”

Some netizens even pointed at the sheer biasness against the actresses in the industry, and blamed eligible people for neglecting female talent. What do you think?

