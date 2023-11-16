The real test for Tiger 3 at the box office begins today. There have been back-to-back festivals – Diwali, Govardhan Pooja, Bhai Dooj and that largely contributed towards impressive sales. There’s been a downward graph in advance booking collections, but today is a sign of relief because the hold is decent at the ticket windows. Scroll below for all the details!

So far, Maneesh Sharma‘s directorial has accumulated 169.75 crores at the box office in its first four days. Opening day knocked it out of the park despite Laxmi Poojan as 44.50 crores coming in. The following day was yet another surprise as the action thriller brought in a whopping 59.75 crores. The last two days were no less than a surprise either, with collections of 44.75 crores and 21.25 crores, respectively.

With all the festivities concluding, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer needs to maintain a steady pace. Early signs seem to be positive, as Tiger 3 faced a routine drop with a 25% decline in advance booking collections on day 5. As per the latest box office update, it has added 4.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty through pre-sales.

Yesterday, despite the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Tiger 3 faced the wrath of the Cricket World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand. It earned 5.75 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). However, the spot bookings or over-the-counter sales continued the streak to save the day at the box office; hence, collections stayed above the 20 crore mark.

In terms of worldwide collections, YRF’s latest spy outing has minted 240 crores gross in 3 days. It has already left behind biggies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and OMG 2.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles. Kumud Mishra, Ranveer Shorey, Revathi, and Riddhi Dogra, among others, are also seen in pivotal roles. The film also marks special cameos by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. It is the fifth installment in YRF’s spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

The Tiger threequel was released on 12th November and is available in IMAX and other premium formats.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: After Pathaan & Jawan’s 2000 Crores+, Karan Johar Takes Responsibility To Deliver Shah Rukh Khan’s Biggest Action Blockbuster? Ranveer Singh Will Co-Star & Here’s All We Know About Their Rumored Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News