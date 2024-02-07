Kamal Haasan's Production House & Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Reunite For Shruti Haasan Starrer!

A reunion between Kamal Haasan’s production house and the maverick director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been announced. Yes, both forces are coming together once again, and audiences are excited to see what new things they’ll get served on the table. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Lokesh last collaborated for Vikram, which turned out to be one of the biggest box office successes of 2022. The film was also liked by critics, with major praise coming in for Lokesh’s vision and the way he presented Kamal Haasan.

The new project will see a fresh collaboration of Shruti Haasan working with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store when this fresh actress-director duo team up.

Shruti Haasan is coming fresh from the success of Prabhas-led Salaar. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj tasted huge success with his Leo, led by Thalapathy Vijay. So fans are excited to see the combination of three powerhouses, Raaj Kamal Films International, Shruti Haasan, and Lokesh, joining forces for the first time.

Here’s the announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raaj Kamal Films International (@rkfioffl)



