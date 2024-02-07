Superstar Rajinikanth is all geared up to return to the big screen with Lal Salaam, which is scheduled to release this Friday. After the super success of Jailer last year, this is his next theatrical appearance. As the character is a bit different from his regular commercial potboilers, there’s a curiosity among fans. Now, the latest we have learned about him is his jaw-dropping salary for the film, and below is all you need to know!

Rajinikanth returns after Jailer’s blockbuster success

Rajini is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, despite doing just Kollywood films. Even his regular Tamil films are consumed nationwide, and the actor possesses a massive fan following in the overseas circuit. His last film, Jailer, didn’t see a proper pan-India release as the major focus was on the Tamil and Telugu versions. Still, it became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, with a worldwide gross of over 600 crores gross.

Rajini’s salary for Lal Salaam

With such an appeal, even at the age of 73 years, Rajinikanth is rightly paid a colossal amount for his films. Even for Lal Salaam, Rajini has been paid a hefty amount for his extended cameo. As per the report in Track Tollywood, the actor has an important cameo in the film, and his screen time is said to be 30-40 minutes. And for that, he has charged a staggering 40 crores.

Yes, you read that right! It sounds unbelievable, and that’s what Rajinikanth is reportedly getting paid for his extended cameo. Assuming the appearance of 40 minutes, the superstar has received 1 crore for each minute in Lal Salaam. It’s a massive amount for sure, but it is worth it, as the presence of Rajini has earned whatever buzz the film is enjoying before its release.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam marks the return of Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, after 9 long years. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles, and the music is composed by AR Rahman. It is backed by Lyca Productions and distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

