Ravi Kishan's First Wife Files FIR On The Alleged Second Wife, "Aparna Thakur Demanded 20 Lakhs, Threatened To File A Fake R*pe Case & Has Underworld..."

In some shocking revelations, a woman called Aparna Thakur was alleged to be the wife of actor Ravi Kishan. Aparna even held a press conference in Lucknow and shared details about her daughter, who claimed Ravi to be her father.

The girl, who said her name was Shenova, revealed that the Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MLA is her father, and she did not know this fact until she was 15 years of age. She even requested Yogi Adityanath to meet them and sought justice for her and her alleged mother.

Now, Ravi Kishan’s wife, Preeti Shukla, has filed an FIR against Aparna Thakur, according to a report by HT City. The report claims that Ravi Kishan is not available for comments, but his wife has taken charge and is responding to all the allegations made by Aparna Thakur.

As quoted by HT City, the Bhojpuri superstar’s wife filed an FIR, which said, “Preeti has alleged that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. She also mentioned that she has connections with the underworld and threatened to trap Kishan in a fake r*pe case and get the entire family killed if they don’t pay up the amount. When her demands were not fulfilled, she held a press conference in Lucknow, making false allegations against Kishan.”

The FIR also mentions that Aparna Thakur, who claims to be Ravi Kishan’s second wife, is already married for 35 years and has a son and a daughter.

The tabloid even confirmed Ravi‘s response to the allegations and quoted the actor’s statement in a text: “I am busy with elections, will talk later.”

The Laapataa Ladies actor will be contesting elections from Gorakhpur and for the unversed, and the actor is a BJP MLA. He is married to Preeti Shukla and has four children – a son and three daughters.

Meanwhile, a woman from Lucknow, Aparna Thakur, has allegedly claimed Ravi Kishan to be her husband as they got married in 1996 and have a daughter, Shenova.

