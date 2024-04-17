In a shocking turn of events, Ravi Kishan, who is being applauded for his performance in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, has been put under social scanner after a woman called Aparna Thakur from Lucknow claimed she is the actor’s wife. In fact, they have a daughter named Shenova.

Shenova and Aparna Thakur had a press conference where they presented pictures as proof and claimed that Ravi and Aparna got married in 1996 in Malad, Mumbai, in the presence of family and friends.

Aparna claims she even has photographs of their wedding as proof and will present them in public if she does not get social recognition since she still puts Sindoor for Ravi Kishan.

Her daughter, Shenova, claimed Ravi Kishan was her father at the same conference. As quoted by Times Now, the young girl said, “I came to know Ravi Kishan was my father when I was 15. Earlier, I used to call him Uncle. He used to come to our house on my birthdays. I have met his family as well. As a father, he was never really there for me. I want him to accept me as his daughter, and that is why we have decided to file a court case.”

In a video, going viral on social media, Shenova said, “Aadarniya Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, Namaskar. Mera naam Shenova hai. Main aapke saansad Ravi Kishan ki beti hun aur main aapse vinti karna chahti hun ki aap mujhe aur meri maa ko thoda samay dijiye. Main aapko apna sach batana chahti hun, subooton ke saath. Uske baad jo aapko sahi lage, aap nyaay dijiye. Shukriya.”

Aparna Thakur, in a press conference, clarified that she is doing this press conference as she wants Ravi Kishan to publicly accept their daughter and adopt her to give her legal rights. She even confessed that Ravi accepts their daughter when he meets them but does not do the same in public. Aparna had decided to seek justice from the law and had instilled her faith in the law.

A woman named Aparna held a press conference to claim that she is the wife of BJP MP Ravi Kishan. She wants the legal rights for her daughter. She will move to court for her right if needed. She said that in private, Ravi Kishan accepts that she is his wife but not publicly. pic.twitter.com/dbfj6KEIrr — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) April 15, 2024

For the unversed, Ravi Kishan has been married to Priti Shukla since 1993, and the couple have four children – a son and three daughters. His daughter Riva Kishan made her film debut with Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020.

