This Friday saw the release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. As it is, the core of the genre that the film belongs to appeals to a very restricted set of audiences. Add to that the trailer which further established that this one is going to be quite some risqué experience and hence would need to be watched with caution. Hence, it was always going to be word of mouth that pulls in the audiences from Saturday onwards instead of numbers being expected from Friday itself.

It has been a very low opening though with 15 lakhs* coming in, which means it’s pretty much a starting point itself for the film today. The film has been released on a restricted count of screens and shows and it would all depend now on how audience footfalls see an increase from today onwards. There is no competition per se from another new release Do Aur Do Pyaar since that film too is dependent on word of mouth, which means the inherent merits and then interest amongst audiences to actually watch it in theatres will come into play.

Back in 2010 when Love Sex Aur Dhokha had released, it had a lifetime score of 9 crores which was decent enough for its budget to emerge as a success. Now even though the second installment too has been made on a shoestring budget by Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee, one waits to see where does it eventually land.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

