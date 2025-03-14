Holi festivities have arrived, with some new releases in theatres this Friday. John Abraham starrer The Diplomat began its journey at the box office on a decent note. The on-ground buzz was low, but the Holi festivities saved the opening day. Scroll below for the early trends for day 1.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat features John Abraham as the Indian diplomat J. P. Singh. The supporting cast also features Sharib Hashmi, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy. The action drama largely depended on word-of-mouth, as the pre-release buzz was negligible.

Opens on predicted lines!

As per the early trends flowing in, John Abraham starrer opened better than predictions as it earned 3.90-4.20 crores on day 1. The Holi festivities boosted the footfalls, as the word-of-mouth grew through the day. It faced strong competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which witnessed a humongous boost in Hindi as well as Telugu. But the action drama is finding its audience, which is a good sign.

The Diplomat vs Vedaa

John Abraham was last seen in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa, which was released on August 15, 2024. It earned 6.75 crores on the opening day. Comparatively, his Holi release has minted almost 41% lesser collections on its day 1.

Performs better than Azaad & many Bollywood films in 2025

Shivam Nair’s film remained better than Superboys Of Malegaon, Azaad, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, among others, on their opening day. However, it could not match up to the day 1 collection of Deva (5.78 crores) and Sky Force (15.30 crores). Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava remained way out of the league.

Check out the 5 lowest day 1 collections of Bollywood in 2025 below:

Superboys Of Malegaon: 0.50 crores Crazxy: 1.10 crores Loveyapa: 1.25 crores Azaad: 1.50 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 1.75 crores

As per predictions, The Diplomat was to open in the range of 2-2.50 crores. But it has performed way better than the expectations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

