The Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer Captain America: Brave New World has been putting up a good stronghold at the box office until the arrival of Snow White in 2 weeks. The film also managed to beat the lifetime collection of Chris Evans’ The First Avenger recently. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie at the North America box office.

Captain America: Brave New World Box Office

According to Luiz Fernando, the Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer has earned $179.2 million cume in the North America box office. The film clocked $782K on its 4th Wednesday. This was a drop of 23.1% from its last Wednesday.

Captain America: Brave New World Eyeing New Records

With its $179.2 million cume in North America (USA and Canada), the Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer is also eyeing some major records this weekend. The movie is gearing up to topple the lifetime collection of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor (2011), which had amassed $181 million. Not only this, but the film is also eyeing to cross the lifetime collection of the Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow (2021).

Apart from this, Captain America: Brave New World is further eyeing to clock in between $195 million cume and $215 million cume in the North America box office. While, the film is still not garnering extremely favorable numbers for a Marvel film, these milestones are not bad for the Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer. The movie was released on February 14, 2025.

About The Movie

Talking about Captain America: Brave New World, the film has been directed by Julius Onah. The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas and Carl Lumbly in the lead roles. It is the fourth movie in the Captain America film franchise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

