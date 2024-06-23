Following the release of Andrew McCarthy’s new documentary, Brats, which delves into the ‘80s Brat Pack actors who gained fame in coming-of-age films like The Breakfast Club, 16 Candles, and St. Elmo’s Fire, and examines how this association impacted their lives and careers, Sony has announced that they are exploring the possibility of producing a new version of the classic 1985 movie St. Elmo’s Fire. The project will hinge on reuniting the original cast members including McCarthy, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Mare Winningham.

Directed and co-written by the late Joel Schumacher along with Carl Kurlander, the 1985 film centered on the transitional period between college and the pressures of finding jobs and starting lives. It was a surprise summer hit, bolstered by a hugely successful soundtrack. The follow-up is expected to revisit the characters as they navigate life after having overcome those initial challenges.

St. Elmo’s Fire was released a few months after The Breakfast Club hit theaters in 1985. Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy starred in both films. The film is closely linked to the origins of the Brat Pack term, which was coined in a 1985 New York magazine article about actors like Lowe, Estevez, Nelson, and more from the group’s rise to fame and published just days before the film hit theaters.

Recently, while discussing his new documentary Brats, McCarthy told People that the idea of creating a follow-up to St. Elmo’s Fire comes up “all the time.”

He said, “Actually I was talking to Rob Lowe about that very topic about two months ago, and we’re like, sure, bring it. I think 30, 20 even 10 years ago, people would probably [have] said no. But now I think again, as you get older, you kind of look back on these things with a certain affection and there’s nothing to prove to anyone. It was so nice when we met everybody, it’s like, who cares [about the Brat Pack label/past]? It was 35 years ago, does it still matter?”

McCarthy continued, “But it’s interesting to look at and kind of go, you know what? It was kind of awesome, wasn’t it? And I was like, yeah, it was. And that’s a nice feeling to have that. So if somebody wanted do a St. Elmo’s Fire sequel, we’re here. Talk to us. Because yeah, what happened to Mike? Where’d he go?”

Brats is streaming on Hulu.

